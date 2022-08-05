SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stock Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 602.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,719,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after buying an additional 1,474,513 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,689 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 558.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 765,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 649,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,562,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Compass Point lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

