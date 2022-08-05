SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Gap Down to $141.18

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.18, but opened at $135.00. SiteOne Landscape Supply shares last traded at $127.10, with a volume of 1,826 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average of $148.12.

Insider Activity

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 265,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,473,000 after purchasing an additional 161,452 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

