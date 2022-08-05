Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Up to $62.02

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.02, but opened at $67.55. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $61.46, with a volume of 3,012 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $1,701,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 37,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

