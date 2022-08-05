SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $2,633,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $47.42 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.47.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 82.60%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.