Slow Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 127.81, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

