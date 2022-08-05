Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 104,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $10,640,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMBC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $52.75 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $491.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. Research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

