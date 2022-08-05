SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.50% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2,366.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 267,230 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,386,000 after purchasing an additional 193,738 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,680,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 524,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $117.02. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $131.51.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.