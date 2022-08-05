SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.81% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XHE stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $78.53 and a 12 month high of $133.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68.

