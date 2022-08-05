Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,874 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.15. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

