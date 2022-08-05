Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $165.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.15. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

