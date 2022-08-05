SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 498,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SPI Energy Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPI opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. SPI Energy has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SPI Energy
About SPI Energy
SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.
