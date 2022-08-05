Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.03, but opened at $31.89. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 3,197 shares.

The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after purchasing an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,299,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.