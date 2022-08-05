Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.03, but opened at $31.89. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 3,197 shares.
The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.
Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.99%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after purchasing an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,299,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 3.4 %
The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
