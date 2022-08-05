Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Stagwell Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $642.90 million for the quarter.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha bought 37,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $255,344.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,790,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,319,640.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

