Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $92.90

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.90 and last traded at $93.10, with a volume of 10775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.