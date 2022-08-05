State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,287,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Stock Performance

Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.26. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Yandex

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

