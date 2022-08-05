State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $375,000 Stock Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,289 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Surmodics worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Surmodics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Surmodics by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRDX opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $62.27.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Surmodics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

