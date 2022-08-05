Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,495 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 164,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 717.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BSJQ stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78.

