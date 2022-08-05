Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 16,000 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.08% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 91,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

MIN opened at $3.00 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

