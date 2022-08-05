Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,103 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Flex were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,603,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,712,000 after buying an additional 4,277,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,810,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after buying an additional 3,208,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,581,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,927,000 after buying an additional 2,124,940 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 4,215,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after buying an additional 1,768,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,146,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,012,000 after buying an additional 1,567,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Insider Transactions at Flex
Flex Stock Performance
Flex stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flex (FLEX)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.