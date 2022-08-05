Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 562 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

