Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 772 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after purchasing an additional 622,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $32,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,975,000 after purchasing an additional 337,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research increased their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

Hexcel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HXL opened at $61.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.