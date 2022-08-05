Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,464,000 after acquiring an additional 89,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.97.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

