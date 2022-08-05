Stephens Inc. AR Buys 20,000 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.07% of Village Farms International worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 211,461 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFF shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Village Farms International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $280.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 2.90.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

