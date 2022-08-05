Stephens Inc. AR Buys 388 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,988,000 after buying an additional 110,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after buying an additional 72,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 441,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 320,163 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 274,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

