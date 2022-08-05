Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,519,000 after purchasing an additional 240,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,591,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,957,000 after purchasing an additional 764,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 2.1 %

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.