Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Everest Re Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Everest Re Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE stock opened at $251.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.78. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $248.63 and a 1-year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

