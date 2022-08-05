Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,006,000 after buying an additional 490,914 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 161,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,037,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 191,389 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 998,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,497,000 after acquiring an additional 44,755 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,828 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.24 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

