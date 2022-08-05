Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 43.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 18.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

