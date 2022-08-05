Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

