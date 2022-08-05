Stephens Inc. AR Has $278,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. Stephens lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

