Stephens Inc. AR Has $301,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,378,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,801,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,405,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 938,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,899,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

KBE opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.