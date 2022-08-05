Stephens Inc. AR Has $305,000 Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 264.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,326 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

TAN opened at $83.46 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

