Stephens Inc. AR Has $307,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.48%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.