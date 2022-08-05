Stephens Inc. AR Has $313,000 Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Revolve Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 125,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $26.68 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Revolve Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.