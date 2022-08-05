Stephens Inc. AR Has $319,000 Holdings in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.15% of FinWise Bancorp worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $7,264,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,936,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.
FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FINW opened at $10.06 on Friday. FinWise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
FinWise Bancorp Profile
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
