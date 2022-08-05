Stephens Inc. AR Has $327,000 Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 34.2% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 60,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 29.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 27,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 91,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 225,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSLX opened at $18.82 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $67.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer Gordon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $49,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.