Stephens Inc. AR Has $338,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Western Union were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

