Stephens Inc. AR Has $342,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $167.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.40 and a 200-day moving average of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.