Stephens Inc. AR Has $351,000 Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

Insider Activity

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNW opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.