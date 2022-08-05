Stephens Inc. AR Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $229,941.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,833.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Up 0.6 %

U stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 2.13. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on U shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.47.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.