Stephens Inc. AR Has $385,000 Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Qualys were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $100,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 59.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,236,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $531,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,745 shares of company stock worth $8,446,450. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $126.91 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.68 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

