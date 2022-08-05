Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CET opened at $37.02 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

Central Securities Profile

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

(Get Rating)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.