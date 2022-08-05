Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Shares of WPM opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

