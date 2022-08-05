Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,711,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 8.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $83.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

