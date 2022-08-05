Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $538.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.61 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.09.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

