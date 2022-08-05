Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.11% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,958,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $14.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

