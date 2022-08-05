Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Equitable were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.47. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

