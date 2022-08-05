Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in GATX were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in GATX by 9.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in GATX by 34.1% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.18. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. GATX’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.