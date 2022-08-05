Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 10,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PG&E were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in PG&E by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

