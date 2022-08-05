Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 178 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,989. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $530.96 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.34 and its 200 day moving average is $426.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.